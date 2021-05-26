Berger Paints Q4FY21 results: Profit rises 102% to Rs 209 crore

Berger Paints on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, reported a 102.17 per cent YoY rise in the consolidated profit at Rs 208.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations.

The company has reported a profit of Rs 103.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.



The revenue from operations increased 49.54 per cent YoY to Rs 2026.09 crore in the quarter under consideration as compared to Rs 1,354.84 posted last year.



EBIDTA (excluding other income) for the reported quarter was Rs 335.57 crore as against Rs 208.42 crores in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, representing an increase of 61.0 per cent over the corresponding period of last financial year. Margins improved to 17.5 per cent in Q4FY21 as against 15.4 per cent reported in Q4FY20.



The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.80 (280 per cent) per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, which is subject to the approval of shareholders.



Berger Paints in a regulatory filing said, the Group's business operations were impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns during the months of April and May 2020.



Shares of Berger Paints India closed 13.45 points or 1.64 per cent higher at Rs 833.50 apiece on NSE.

