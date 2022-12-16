Best SHGs to get award in Hyd

Hyderabad: Not-for-profit resource organisation, APMAS (Andhra Pradesh Mahila Abhivruddhi Society) said it will hold two-day national conference in the city from December 16 (Friday). The event, organised in partnership with Enable Network and Nabard will focus on the impact of SHG (self help group) movement on women's empowerment, financial inclusion, among others. The platform will also recognise SHG federations with awards who have evolved to be role models.

The event will be held at MCRHRDI (Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development Institute) Jubilee Hills, in Hyderabad. Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for Panchayat Raj and RD, Government of Telangana will be the chief guest. And, more than 200 women SHG Federation leaders from different States of India, Nabard senior officials, sector experts are expected to participate. TCS Reddy, CEO and MD, APMAS said that at the national conference policy recommendations for Government of India, RBI, Nabard, State governments and other important stakeholders will be put forward.

Also, the event will witness the second edition of SHG Federation awards, wherein the top three federations at the national level will receive cash awards of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000. The regional level awardees will receive Rs 40,000 for first and Rs 20,000 for second winner, Reddy added.

Announcing the national winners, Reddy said the first recognition is won by Kamareddy Mandal Mutual Aided Co- Operative Thrift-Credit Societies Federation Ltd; the second winner is The Padmanabham Mandal Macts Cooparative Fedaration Ltd from Andhra Pradesh and third is Gantyada Mandala Indira Kranthi Pathakam Paraspara Sahayaka Samakhya Ltd, AP. The conference will also be celebrating 30 years of SHG Bank linkage community.