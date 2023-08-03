Bharti Airtel posts quarterly revenues of Rs 37,440cr

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Limited on Thursday announced its audited consolidated results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The consolidated revenues for Q1'24 at Rs 37,440 crore grew 14.1 per cent YoY.

Consolidated mobile data traffic at 15,078 PBs in the quarter with a healthy YoY growth of 22.7 per cent.

India revenues for Q1'24 at Rs 26,375 crore, increased by 13.1 per cent YoY.

Mobile revenues grew by 12.4 per cent YoY on account of improved realisation as well as strong 4G customer additions during the year.

ARPU for the quarter stood at Rs 200 as compared to Rs 183 in Q1'23 on the back of sustained focus on acquiring quality customers and improved realisations on account of premiumisation.

Consolidated EBITDA witnessed an increase of 18.9 per cent YoY to Rs 19,746 crore in Q1'24.

This led to an improvement in EBITDA margin from 50.6 per cent in Q1'23 to 52.7 per cent in Q1'24 on the back of sustained focus on our War on Waste programme to drive cost optimisation.

EBITDA margins across businesses remained healthy, with India EBITDA margins improving from 51 per cent in Q1'23 to 53.7 per cent in Q1'24.

In a statement, Gopal Vittal, MD, said: "We have delivered yet another quarter of strong and competitive growth across all our businesses. Our consolidated revenue grew sequentially by 4 per cent and EBITDA margin expanded to 52.7 per cent underscoring the simplicity and execution of our strategy. Our focus on winning quality customers and driving premiumisation has helped us add 5.6 million new 4G customers and the highest ever postpaid customers in any one quarter.

"We exit the quarter with an industry leading ARPU of Rs 200. Homes, Enterprise and our digital businesses continue to exhibit strong growth momentum, reflecting the resilience and strength of our overall portfolio."