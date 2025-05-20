Bhavishya portal clears 83 pc Pension Payment Orders in time

New Delhi: At least 83 per cent Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) in superannuation cases of Central Government employees were issued on time in April this year, reflecting the efficiency of the Bhavishya online portal in tracking pension sanction and payment process, according to the official monthly report released on Tuesday.

The report also stated that 61 per cent of pensioners' grievances received on the CPENGRAMS portal have been resolved within a month.

The Centre launched the portal to bring transparency in the redressal process for retired government employees.

As of April 30, Bhavishya is operational in the main Secretariat of 99 Ministries/Departments/Apex Bodies and 1034 attached offices through 9,406 DDOs. A mobile application has also been launched on the Umang platform through which stakeholders can access Bhavishya.

Form 6-A, containing erstwhile 9 Forms/Formats, has revolutionised the processing of pension papers, and a total of 20,003 retiring officials have submitted new Form 6-A in the Bhavishya Portal. This has helped to ensure the PPOs in the superannuation cases are issued on time.

For the 17th month in a row, more than 7,000 grievances have been redressed on the CPENGRAMS portal.

In April, 8,396 pension cases were received on the portal, while 10,200 cases were redressed.

Only 5 per cent of grievances are pending for redressal after three months. The pendency of grievances has markedly decreased from 11,817 grievances at the end of March 2025 to 10,179 grievances at the end of April 2025, the report added.

The monthly report on Central Ministries/ Departments with the focus on the performance on Bhavishya and CPENGRAMS for April was released by the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare.

The Government has accorded the highest priority to the welfare of Central Government Pensioners through digital empowerment.

Bhavishya, an online portal for online tracking of pension sanction and payment process, has ensured the timely issue of PPOs to the retiring employees, while the CPENGRAMS portal brings transparency in the redressal process with the quality resolution of pensioners' grievances, the official statement added.