Big C announces Sankranti offers

Hyderabad: Big C, a retail mobile chain has announced scratch and win offer for the Sankranti festive season.

Company's founder and CMD M Balu Chowdary said, "Customers purchasing mobiles can win gifts worth 12 crore and five crore cash points."

They can also win refrigerators, LED TVs, laptops, ovens, trolly suitcases, mixers, rice cookers and many more products, he added.

He said the company has launched a mobile app for the benefit of the customers. "Purchases made through app will be delivered in 90 minutes.

There's 7.5 per cent cash back offer on Samsung mobile purchased through HDFC bank card options.

There is an installment facility with zero down payments and also a gift on every mobile purchased," Chowdary called upon everyone to avail the opportunity.