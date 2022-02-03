bigbasket expands its footprint to 18 new Tier 2 and 3 cities strengthening its pan-India coverage

bigbasket (www.bigbasket.com), India's largest online supermarket, has expanded its pan-India coverage in the last one year, and is now delivering in 18 new Tier 2 and 3 cities of Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Anand, Rajkot, Ambala, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Raipur, Bhilai, Allahabad, Kota, Kakinada, Nashik, Kolhapur, Rajahmundry, Amravati and Tumkur. The company records over 7 million customers orders per month and the demand has considerably gone up in the post-COVID scenario.





There has been a change in consumer buying behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift is more marked in Tier 2 and 3 cities with people choosing to order online primarily for better safety. Apart from safety and short delivery window, the added benefit with bigbasket include over 30,000 products which range from fruits and vegetables, pulses, meats, juices, spices and tea to toiletries, kitchen essentials, electronics such as LED bulbs, baby products, and much more.



The expansion of bigbasket's coverage is also taking place in the form of Fresho stores, the physical retail outlets established by the company. The first store was launched in Bangalore in 2021, and the company aims to open 200 stores by end of 2023, and further expand to a network of 800 stores by 2026.





Speaking about this, Shashi Shekhar, National Head – Tier 2 cities, bigbasket, said, "bigbasket is now present in 18 more cities across all regions, and we have been constantly expanding our network and range of products pan India. The demand for doorstep delivery of high-quality groceries and fresh food items increased tremendously during the pandemic. As the leading online supermarket, we are committed to making our services available to as many cities as possible. Our on-time delivery, a no-questions-asked return policy and competitive prices apart from the availability of a wide range of products, are propositions that have made us the first choice of millions of customers across Tier 1 cities. Now, customers in Tier 2 and 3 cities can also get the same service and we will expand this network steadily in the times to come."



bigbasket is trusted by consumers for its assurance of quality, prompt service, and safe delivery of products. This trust has only increased in the post-pandemic scenario as evidenced by the numbers. The company takes all necessary precautions such as disinfecting and sanitizing workstations, warehouses, delivery crates and other equipment on a regular basis.

About bigbasket, A TATA Enterprise

bigbasket, A TATA Enterprise, is creating milestones in the online grocery market and has recently re-hauled its supply chains across cities to fulfil a majority of customer orders faster. The company's operations have expanded to more than 40 cities in India, recording about 15 million customer orders per month. bigbasket's differentiation lies in its supply chain integration for fresh fruits, vegetables and meats, and its strong private label brands. In 2020, bigbasket reached the milestone of US$ 1 billion in annual revenues.