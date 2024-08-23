Bina Mehta Inaugurates Exquisite 9-Day Patola Art Exhibition at Labels Pop-Up Space

Socialite Bina Mehta recently graced the inauguration of a 9-day Patola art exhibition at Labels Pop-Up Space, Road No. 1, opposite Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. The event brought together an exquisite collection of traditional Rajkota sarees, vibrant Patola dupattas, intricate Patola shawls, single Patan sarees, and more, offering a visual feast for saree connoisseurs and art enthusiasts alike. The exhibition showcases the rich heritage of Patola weaving, with Silk Saree Weavers and Silk Co-operative Societies from various states across India presenting their finest creations. The array of silk tissue Patola, Patan Patola sarees, and dupattas stood out as the highlights of the event, reflecting the timeless beauty and craftsmanship of India's textile traditions. The exhibition is set to run for nine days, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to explore and acquire these magnificent works of art.