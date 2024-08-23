Live
- Revolutionising Health Monitoring: AI Health App ‘Quick Vitals’ Launched
- Sowmya Janu Inaugurates Hand to Hand Handloom Expo
- Bina Mehta Inaugurates Exquisite 9-Day Patola Art Exhibition at Labels Pop-Up Space
- Z category security for Governor
- Manorathangal: A tribute to MT Vasudevan Nair's literary legacy
- SJ Suryah reveals unmade ‘Kushi 2’ with Pawan Kalyan
- New solid waste management plant inaugurated by MP
- Yuvraj Singh biopic on cards: T-Series and 200 Not Out Cinema team up for epic film
- QIS faculty gets Upadhyay Award
- VUPPC demandS to continue VSP as Public Sector Unit
Socialite Bina Mehta recently graced the inauguration of a 9-day Patola art exhibition at Labels Pop-Up Space, Road No. 1, opposite Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. The event brought together an exquisite collection of traditional Rajkota sarees, vibrant Patola dupattas, intricate Patola shawls, single Patan sarees, and more, offering a visual feast for saree connoisseurs and art enthusiasts alike. The exhibition showcases the rich heritage of Patola weaving, with Silk Saree Weavers and Silk Co-operative Societies from various states across India presenting their finest creations. The array of silk tissue Patola, Patan Patola sarees, and dupattas stood out as the highlights of the event, reflecting the timeless beauty and craftsmanship of India's textile traditions. The exhibition is set to run for nine days, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to explore and acquire these magnificent works of art.