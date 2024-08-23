  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Bina Mehta Inaugurates Exquisite 9-Day Patola Art Exhibition at Labels Pop-Up Space

Bina Mehta Inaugurates Exquisite 9-Day Patola Art Exhibition at Labels Pop-Up Space
x
Highlights

Socialite Bina Mehta recently graced the inauguration of a 9-day Patola art exhibition at Labels Pop-Up Space, Road No. 1, opposite Taj Krishna,...

Socialite Bina Mehta recently graced the inauguration of a 9-day Patola art exhibition at Labels Pop-Up Space, Road No. 1, opposite Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. The event brought together an exquisite collection of traditional Rajkota sarees, vibrant Patola dupattas, intricate Patola shawls, single Patan sarees, and more, offering a visual feast for saree connoisseurs and art enthusiasts alike. The exhibition showcases the rich heritage of Patola weaving, with Silk Saree Weavers and Silk Co-operative Societies from various states across India presenting their finest creations. The array of silk tissue Patola, Patan Patola sarees, and dupattas stood out as the highlights of the event, reflecting the timeless beauty and craftsmanship of India's textile traditions. The exhibition is set to run for nine days, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to explore and acquire these magnificent works of art.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X