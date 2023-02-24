BioAsia 2023 to kickstart today

The city is all set to host the 20th edition of BioAsia, the marquee Lifesciences and healthcare forumorganised by the Government of Telangana, from today. The three-day event will feature prominent government dignitaries, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs and other delegates, and explore the theme of 'Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare'. The BioAsia2023 Convention will be inaugurated by KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana.





Dr Vas Narasimhan will deliver the keynote address by 11:30 am. After that, a panel discussion will be held on'Operationalizing the One Health approach: Nexus of science, indigenous knowledge, policy'. Post lunch, there will be two panel discussionson topics – 'Healthcare for all: Successes, challenges, and what next?' and Healthcare reimagined: Telemedicine, wearables, and healthcare in the Metaverse'.

On the same day, Genome Valley Excellence Award 2023 will be presented to Prof Robert S Langer, David H Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. After his keynote address, there will be CEO Conclave and another panel discussion on 'Future growth driver: What's next for India?'.