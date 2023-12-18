Live
Biocon Biologics concludes integration of acquired biosimilars business in 120 countries
Bengaluru : Pharmaceutical giants Biocon Biologics has successfully completed the transition of its acquired biosimilars business in 120 countries across advanced and emerging markets, a year ahead of schedule, an official release stated on Monday.
Over 10 emerging markets along with Japan, Australia and New Zealand have transitioned in this final phase of integration of the biosimilars business acquired from Viatris.
Biocon Biologics will now have a strong commercial footprint across 120 countries with a direct presence in the United States, Canada, Europe and nine key emerging market countries, namely India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, South Africa, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.
Earlier this year, over 70 emerging markets were integrated in July, the North America business was transitioned in September, and the European business in November.
Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said: “I am very proud and excited that we have successfully completed the integration of the acquired business across 120 countries. The conclusion of this final wave of transition is a significant milestone and marks the beginning of Biocon Biologics’ transformation to a fully-integrated global company.