Bisleri International Successfully Concludes World Environment Day 2025 Campaign ‘Ending Plastic Pollution’

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. successfully concluded its comprehensive World Environment Day 2025 campaign, mobilizing thousands of volunteers across four states in a unified effort to combat plastic pollution. Aligned with the global theme, “Ending Plastic Pollution,” the initiative made a significant impact across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, United Andhra Pradesh, and Pondicherry through strategic partnerships and grassroot engagements.

In Tamil Nadu, Bisleri spearheaded the Shore Walk and Coastal Clean-up Drive at Chennai’s Eliot Beach, Besant Nagar, in partnership with Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission. The drive drew enthusiastic participation from over 100 volunteers and was graced by Mr. R. Vidhyader, IFS, Assistant Mission Director of the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission, and brought together key partners including IIT Madras’s International Center for Clean Water, the International Decarbonization and Renewable Energy Association, Chennai Institute of Technology, and Urbaser Sumeet.

The company led a city-wide clean-up in Tiruvallur, covering over 20 government offices, with the effort broadcasted live on the Chief Minister’s Dashboard thereby amplifying reach. In Chennai’s Mylapore district, it launched the 21-day "Recycle to Revive Mylai" challenge under its "Bottles for Change" program, promoting plastic waste segregation and collection.

A recycled products exhibition was organised in Ooty in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Climate Mission and the District Administration, featuring eco-friendly innovations by local artisans, entrepreneurs, and students. A Mega Exhibition and Hand Signature Campaign, held with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Coimbatore District Administration, also saw the planting of over 500 saplings in Arasur and Vellanapatti. A clean-up drive was also conducted at Maruthamalai Murugan Temple in partnership with Coimbatore Forest Division.

In the union territory of Pondicherry, Bisleri and Sree Venkateshwara Group organized tree plantations and plastic clean-up drives across across Ariyur, Kariyamanickam, and Karikalampakkam. A 300 sq. ft. “Wall of Information” mural was unveiled at Oulgaret Municipality to promote environmental awareness. A large-scale plastic collection drive followed, with participants receiving recycled plastic pots with plants, highlighting a circular economy model.

In Karnataka, youth-led initiatives thrived through educational partnerships. Teresian College students ran awareness campaigns and clean-ups in villages and tourist spots, while Nagarjuna College held plastic collection drives in communities and schools. Nexus Mall, Bangalore, launched a public collection point with the "Recycle and Replenish" program. CFTRI hosted the launch of Bisleri’s "Benches of Dreams," unveiled by the Maharaja of Mysore. A month-long plastic collection drive was also launched with Mysuru City Corporation.

In Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, the company’s strong academic-community collaboration drove impactful initiatives led by Megha Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women, Omega Institute of Engineering and Technology, and Omega PG College in Ghatkesar. These institutions conducted large-scale clean-up drives across campuses, villages, and highway stretches, and launched tree plantation efforts with a pledge to nurture over 1,000 saplings. Student-led awareness rallies and interactive skits engaged diverse urban and rural communities, reinforcing the region’s grassroots commitment to sustainability.

Speaking about the initiatives, K. Ganesh, Director – Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, “World Environment Day is an opportunity to reflect on the urgent need for collective action, and we are proud to have mobilized communities across South India to take meaningful steps toward ending plastic pollution. Through these initiatives, we are not only tackling environmental challenges but also encouraging citizens, especially the youth, to adopt sustainable practices. From coastal and forest clean-ups to creative reuse and community engagement, our efforts under the Bottles for Change program demonstrate how collaboration at the grassroots can drive lasting impact.”

These initiatives reflect Bisleri International’s broader mission to foster a sustainable, circular economy. By embedding plastic waste management into ecologically significant areas, the campaign advanced conservation and encouraged responsible recycling in local communities. By mobilizing thousands of volunteers and enabling the widespread collection of plastic waste, the campaign reinforced Bisleri’s position as a leader in community-driven sustainability across South India.