BJP-JJP Haryana government deliberately delaying paddy procurement says Bhupinder Hooda

Ambala : Veteran Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Monday said the state's BJP-JJP government “is deliberately delaying the paddy procurement as it wants to deprive the farmers of minimum support price (MSP)”.

He said paddy has started arriving in the market and farmers have been forced to sell the crop at low rates. "The government has become a mute spectator and watching the losses being incurred by the farmers. Paddy is being sold below the MSP, so is bajra. The government is shirking from its responsibility of providing the MSP to the farmers," he said.

"The government has also left flood-affected farmers to fend for themselves. Even after so many days, the farmers have not been compensated yet. Instead of giving compensation, the government has kept the farmers entangled in the web of portals," the two-time Chief Minister said.

"At some places the public is being harassed in the name of compensation portal, somewhere in the name of Meri Fasal Mera Byora, somewhere in the name of property ID and somewhere in the name of family identity card. When the Congress government is formed, the public will be freed from the hassle of all these unnecessary portals," he assured.

Hooda participated in social programmes during his visit to Ambala, including one organised by former MLA Jasbir Malaur.

Talking to the media, he said the Congress is getting tremendous support across the state. "From Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh program, Hath Se Hath Jodo campaign to public meetings, record breaking participation of the public is seen in every Congress event. Seeing the enthusiasm and enthusiasm of the people, it’s clear that the Congress government is going to come in the next election," he said.

Every section including farmers, workers, employees, traders, rural and urban people is fed up with the government. “The coalition government has pushed Haryana into the quagmire of debt, unemployment, corruption and drugs. The public now wants to bring the state out of the darkness of destruction, and back onto the track of development,” Hooda added.

