Black Box eyes scalable growth

Mumbai: Black Box Ltd, an Essar Group technology arm, aims to double its revenue to $2 billion by FY29, supported by a solid order book and growing demand in data centre and enterprise networking segments, the JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited report states. The company’s net new orders reached $218 million (1.22x book to bill), with a total order book climbing to $504 million, marking a 7 per cent year-on-year increase.

A healthy pipeline of $2.5 billion signals strong growth visibility amid rising global IT spending, projected at $5.27 trillion in 2024, the report notes. Black Box’s verticalized sales approach targets its top 300 global clients -- including Fortune 500 giants such as Meta, Intel, Disney, and Bank of America -- focusing on expanding wallet share in these strategic accounts. A significant growth lever is its dedicated data centre segment, contributing 17.5 per cent of revenue, with projections to rise to 25 per cent by FY29, implying a CAGR of 42 per cent.