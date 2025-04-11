Live
BlackRock takes 1/3 in Adani’s $750-mn bond issue
New Delhi: Funds managed by BlackRock, the global investment behemoth, emerged as the largest subscribers of the $750-million private bond issuance by the Adani Group.
The US-based asset manager, overseeing $12 trillion in assets, has taken on one-third of the $750 million issuance, which carries a tenure of 3-5 years, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
This investment comes at a time when Adani Group officials are under scrutiny following a US Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment in a bribery case in November last year. BlackRock’s move marks its first private placement in India’s infrastructure sector -- a segment the firm is increasingly bullish on.
“Infrastructure is one of the most exciting long-term investment opportunities, as a number of structural shifts re-shape the global economy,” BlackRock Chairman Larry Fink said.