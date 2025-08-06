BLT Logistics IPO Subscribed Over 7.5 Times on Day 2; GMP ₹15, Listing on August 11

The BLT Logistics IPO opened on August 4 and will close on August 6. This SME IPO has gained strong interest. By the second day (August 5), it was subscribed 7.53 times.

Retail Investors: Subscribed 12.89 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): Subscribed 6.58 times

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): Subscribed 0.04 times

The company is offering 12.96 lakh shares. The IPO price is ₹75 per share, and the lot size is 1,600 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment is ₹2,27,200 (for 2 lots).

The IPO is expected to list on the BSE SME platform on August 11, 2025. Share allotment will likely be done on August 7.

GMP (Grey Market Premium):

Current GMP: ₹15

Expected Listing Price: ₹90

This is about 20% higher than the IPO price.

About BLT Logistics:

BLT Logistics, started in 2011, provides goods transport using container trucks and also offers warehousing services.