  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

BLT Logistics IPO Subscribed Over 7.5 Times on Day 2; GMP ₹15, Listing on August 11

BLT Logistics IPO Subscribed Over 7.5 Times on Day 2; GMP ₹15, Listing on August 11
x

BLT Logistics IPO Subscribed Over 7.5 Times on Day 2; GMP ₹15, Listing on August 11

Highlights

BLT Logistics IPO sees strong demand with 7.53x subscription by Day 2. Retail bids highest. GMP at ₹15, likely listing price ₹90. Allotment on August 7.

The BLT Logistics IPO opened on August 4 and will close on August 6. This SME IPO has gained strong interest. By the second day (August 5), it was subscribed 7.53 times.

Retail Investors: Subscribed 12.89 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): Subscribed 6.58 times

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): Subscribed 0.04 times

The company is offering 12.96 lakh shares. The IPO price is ₹75 per share, and the lot size is 1,600 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment is ₹2,27,200 (for 2 lots).

The IPO is expected to list on the BSE SME platform on August 11, 2025. Share allotment will likely be done on August 7.

GMP (Grey Market Premium):

Current GMP: ₹15

Expected Listing Price: ₹90

This is about 20% higher than the IPO price.

About BLT Logistics:

BLT Logistics, started in 2011, provides goods transport using container trucks and also offers warehousing services.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick