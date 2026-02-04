Global student chefs from seven countries compete in culinary battle

Bengaluru: The city took centre stage in the global culinary spotlight as it hosted an official competition round of the 12th IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2026, the world’s largest and most prestigious culinary competition for student chefs. Celebrating unity, sustainability and cultural exchange through food, the event brought together emerging culinary talent from across the globe.

Organised by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) under the aegis of the International Hospitality Council (IHC), London, the Bengaluru round was held at the IIHM Bangalore campus kitchens, adhering to stringent international competition and judging standards. Student chefs from Mauritius, Colombia, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, England, Equatorial Guinea and Timor-Leste competed in skill-intensive challenges that tested technique, creativity, innovation, hygiene practices and professional kitchen discipline.

The competition was judged by an eminent panel of international and Indian culinary experts, including Prof. David Foskett, Ms. Vita Whitaker, Chef Vincenzo Oliveri, Chef Steven Ronald Munkley, Chef Mark Reynolds and renowned Bengaluru-based chef Abhijit Saha, ensuring a rigorous, transparent and world-class evaluation process.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanchari Chowdhury, Director, IIHM Hotel School, Bangalore, Head–South India and Co-Director–IndiSmart Learning, said, “Bengaluru continues to play a significant role in nurturing young culinary talent and strengthening India’s presence on the global hospitality education map. The introduction of the Young Chef India round has added a strong national dimension to the Olympiad, offering aspiring student chefs a valuable platform to benchmark their skills against international standards.”

Dr. Suborno Bose, CEO, International Hospitality Council (IHC), Founder of the Young Chef Olympiad and Chairman, IIHM, highlighted the larger vision of the event, stating, “The Young Chef Olympiad has evolved into a unique global platform that goes beyond competition to foster learning, cultural exchange and collaboration through food. YCO 2026 continues this journey by reinforcing the values of sustainability, professionalism and unity that define the future of the hospitality industry.”

Beyond the competition, the Bengaluru round of the 12th IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad 2026 showcased the spirit of ‘Culinary Youth Diplomacy’, with student chefs and mentors engaging in meaningful cultural exchange and collaboration. Participants also competed for special honours, including the YCO Sustainability Award and the Spirit of Young Chef Olympiad International Award, recognising excellence beyond the kitchen.

Highlighting the rich multicultural culinary traditions of the participating nations, student chefs presented signature dishes from their respective countries under the banner of the ‘United World of Young Chefs’. Earlier, on February 1, Bengaluru had also hosted the national inauguration of the prestigious global event.