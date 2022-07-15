BMW launches G 310 RR under

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad India launched BMW G 310 RR in India for the first time here on Friday at its BMW Training centre in Gurugram. This motorcycle has been jointly developed by BMW Motorrad and cooperation partner TVS Motor Company. The BMW G 310 RR is locally produced in India along with BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS by TVS Motor Company in Hosur.

The motorcycle is fitted with four modes as standard - Track, Urban, Rain and Sport. It is offered in two variants BMW G 310 RR and G 310 RR Style Sport with ex-showroom prices of Rs 2.85 lakh and Rs2.99 lakh respectively.

Markus Mueller-Zambre, Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific & Africa at BMW Motorrad said: "In less than five years, the G 310 R and G 310 GS have become immensely popular. With this launch it further diversifies the G 310 range with R - a roadster, GS – an adventure bike and now the BMW G 310 RR. We are glad to launch its first in India which is one of the fastest growing markets for BMW Motorrad."

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said: "The first-ever BMW G 310 RR is the sportiest and most desirable sports bike in the sub-500 class.