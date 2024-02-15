Live
- Leaked! iPhone 16 Neural Engine Upgrade to Boost iOS 18 AI Features
- Centre holding industry meet in Hyderabad to speed up coal gasification projects
- West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar in ICU in Kolkata hospital
- Honor brings X smartphone series to India, launches smartwatch, earbuds
- UP teachers to be trained to handle cross-disabilities in classrooms
- Indian websites, applications saw over 5.14 bn cyberattacks in 2023: Report
- Indian food services market likely to surpass $100 bn by 2028: Report
- Man found dead at Delhi’s rain basera
- Dive and Strengthen: 5 Easy Exercises to Beat High Blood Pressure
- Sonia Gandhi pens emotional letter to people of Rae Bareli on her RS move
Just In
BoA names Infy’s US unit in data breach
New Delhi: Bank of America (BoA) has named Infosys McCamish Systems as a source of a data breach that it said affected 57,028 customers, as per...
New Delhi: Bank of America (BoA) has named Infosys McCamish Systems as a source of a data breach that it said affected 57,028 customers, as per documents submitted to the Maine Attorney General in the US.
Infosys McCamish Systems (IMS) is an Infosys’ step-down subsidiary. The notification, penned on behalf of Bank of America, describes the breach as an external system breach (hacking), while the information acquired has been mentioned as name or other personal identifier in combination with: social security number.
As per the data breach notification, the total number of persons affected (including residents) has been estimated at 57,028, and the total number of residents of Maine - the northeasternmost US state - who were affected by the data compromise was 93. As per the notification, the breach occurred on October 29, 2023, and was discovered on October 30, 2023. The submission to the Office of the Maine Attorney General by an outside counsel for Bank of America (BofA) names IMS in the data breach notification.
A letter uploaded alongside the disclosure said, “On or around November 3, 2023, IMS was impacted by a cybersecurity event when an unauthorised third party accessed IMS systems, resulting in the non-availability of certain IMS applications. On November 24, 2023, IMS told Bank of America that data concerning deferred compensation plans serviced by Bank of America may have been compromised. Bank of America's systems were not compromised”.