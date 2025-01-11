BoB signs MoU with Singareni

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda (BoB), one of India’s leading public-sector banks, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) to provide an exclusive Baroda Government Salary Package for over 42,000 employees of the state-owned coal mining company. This partnership, formalized on January 5, 2025, brings a wide range of financial benefits aimed at enhancing the welfare of SCCL’s workforce, including both salaried personnel and pensioners.

The agreement, which was executed in the presence of key dignitaries such as Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, and other prominent state officials, offers a host of exclusive benefits. Among the most notable is the Personal Accident Insurance (PAI) coverage, which provides up to Rs1.25 crore for accidental death on duty and Rs1 crore for off-duty incidents.