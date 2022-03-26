Boeing, SpiceJet, CSIR-IIP join hands to use sustainable aviation fuel

Hyderabad: Boeing, SpiceJet and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) are working together to explore opportunities for the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in the Indian aviation industry, as part of their commitment to help reduce carbon emissions, contributing to the Indian government's environmental goals.

The companies will work together to leverage SAF supply from CSIR-IIP and its production partners and licensees to help SpiceJet decarbonise its fleet. SAF can reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 65 per cent over the fuel's life cycle with the potential to reach 100 per cent in the future. It is recognised as offering the most immediate and greatest potential to decarbonise aviation over the next 20 to 30 years.

"We are at the forefront in leading initiatives that contribute to the reduction in carbon footprint, enabling the Indian aviation sector to be smarter, cleaner, and sustainable. This expanded work with Boeing, with whom we already share a strong partnership through the highly efficient 737 MAX, along with the Indian Institute of Petroleum, who are the frontrunners for developing SAF in India, is a step in the journey to ensure air travel is sustainable for future generations," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.