Instagram Plus May Introduce Anonymous Story Viewing and Premium Perks

Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, is reportedly exploring a new way to monetize its popular platform Instagram. The company has begun testing a premium subscription service called Instagram Plus, which could significantly change how users interact with Stories and other features on the app.

According to a report by a famous publication the subscription is currently being tested in select markets, including Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines. While still in its early stages, Instagram Plus appears to be aimed at everyday users rather than creators or businesses, offering them a set of exclusive tools and capabilities.

One of the most talked-about features is the ability to view Stories anonymously. At present, Instagram allows users to see exactly who has viewed their Stories. However, with Instagram Plus, subscribers will be able to watch Stories without their names appearing on the viewer list. This feature alone is likely to attract significant attention from users who prefer more privacy while browsing.

In addition to anonymous viewing, the subscription introduces deeper insights into Story engagement. Users will reportedly be able to see how many times their Stories have been rewatched—something that is currently unavailable to free users. This added layer of analytics could help users better understand how their content is performing.

Instagram Plus also expands customization options. Subscribers can create multiple audience lists for Stories, going beyond the single “Close Friends” list that exists today. This means users can tailor their content for different groups more effectively.

Another notable feature is the ability to extend the lifespan of Stories. Instead of disappearing after 24 hours, users can keep their Stories live for an additional day. There’s also a “spotlight” feature that allows one Story per week to be highlighted, placing it at the front of the Stories tray to boost visibility.

To make interactions more engaging, the subscription includes animated “Superlikes” for Stories. Users will also gain access to a search function within the viewer list, making it easier to find specific people who have viewed their content.

Importantly, Instagram Plus is separate from Meta’s existing Verified subscription. While the Verified plan focuses on creators and businesses by offering perks like verification badges and impersonation protection, Instagram Plus is designed with general users in mind.

As for pricing, Meta has not officially confirmed global rates. However, early tests suggest region-based pricing. In Mexico, the subscription is priced at 39 Mexican pesos (around Rs 200), while in Japan it costs 319 yen (approximately Rs 188), and in the Philippines, 65 pesos (roughly Rs 100).

The move reflects Meta’s broader push to diversify its revenue streams beyond advertising. The company is also reportedly working on a paid subscription model for WhatsApp. Meanwhile, competitors like Snapchat and X have already found success with similar offerings, with Snapchat Plus recently surpassing 25 million subscribers.

If expanded globally, Instagram Plus could mark a major shift in how users experience the platform—bringing premium features to everyday social media interactions.