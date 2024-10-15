Brew Luxury at Home: KENT’s Coffee Maker & Grinder Combo – A Perfect Festive Indulgence

With the festive season just around the corner, there’s no better time to bring the luxurious experience of freshly brewed coffee into your home. KENT, a leader in home appliances, is delighted to introduce its Coffee Maker and Coffee Bean Grinder combo—a must-have for coffee enthusiasts looking to elevate their daily coffee ritual. Whether you’re preparing for intimate holiday gatherings or simply want to indulge in barista-quality coffee every morning, this combo delivers unmatched convenience, quality, and flavor right in your kitchen.

The KENT Coffee Maker is designed to bring café-style coffee to your home, combining elegant design with advanced features for a flawless brewing experience. One of its standout elements is the 20 Bar Italian Pump, which ensures that every shot of espresso is rich, creamy, and bursting with flavor. This powerful pump mimics the pressure used in professional coffee shops, allowing you to enjoy the same full-bodied taste of espressos, lattes, and cappuccinos without ever leaving your home. For those who love to get creative with their coffee, the **built-in steamer** is a game changer. It lets you froth milk like a professional barista, making it easy to craft the perfect cappuccino or latte at home.

The digital display of the KENT Coffee Maker offers a user-friendly interface, allowing you to brew your coffee with just the touch of a button. This smart feature simplifies the brewing process and ensures that your coffee is made consistently to your liking, every time. Whether you prefer a single shot of espresso or need to brew multiple cups for guests, the 2-in-1 portafilter caters to both single and double shots, offering versatility with each brew. The coffee maker’s sleek and compact stainless-steel design makes it a perfect fit for any modern kitchen, combining style with durability.



Sharing his thoughts on the rising trend of coffee culture in India, Dr. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of KENT, remarked, “We’ve seen an increasing number of people enjoying coffee not just for its taste, but as a social connector in cafes and public spaces. Coffee has become more than just a beverage—it’s now part of the social fabric, a symbol of connection and conversation. With the KENT Coffee Maker and Grinder combo, we are bringing that café experience into people’s homes, allowing them to enjoy freshly brewed, high-quality coffee while creating their own moments of connection, whether it’s with family, friends, or even themselves.”

To complement the coffee maker, the KENT Coffee Bean Grinder takes your coffee experience to the next level by providing freshly ground coffee every time. Freshly ground beans are essential for preserving the full aroma and flavor of your coffee, and this grinder is equipped with a burr grinding system that ensures precision. Unlike blade grinders, burr grinders crush the coffee beans uniformly, preserving their essential oils and delivering a superior cup of coffee. With 30 adjustable grind settings, the KENT Coffee Grinder gives you full control over the texture of your coffee grounds, whether you prefer a coarse grind for French press or a fine grind for espresso.

Another highlight of the KENT Coffee Grinder is its customizable cup quantity option, allowing you to select the exact amount of coffee you want to grind, from 2 to 14 cups. This ensures that you grind only the amount of coffee you need, keeping the rest of your beans fresh for longer. The compact, lightweight design makes it easy to store in your kitchen or take with you when traveling.

With this exclusive festive combo offer, KENT is offering the Coffee Maker and Coffee Bean Grinder together at a special price of ₹13,500 (Incl.Taxes). This combo is the perfect way to elevate your coffee experience and treat yourself or your loved ones to the gift of freshly brewed, café-quality coffee every morning.

Whether you're entertaining guests during the festive season or simply enjoying a peaceful morning at home, the KENT Coffee Maker and Grinder combo will transform your coffee routine into a luxurious experience. Say goodbye to expensive café trips and enjoy the rich, aromatic flavors of freshly brewed coffee right from the comfort of your home. This festive season, brew luxury with every cup.



























