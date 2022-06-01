Brightcom Q4 profit up 89%

Hyderabad: Hyderabad- headquartered adtech major Brightcom Group posted 88.86 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 223 crore in January- March quarter (Q4) of financial year 2021-22. During the quarter, the company reported 75.8 per cent growth in consolidated revenues at Rs 1,240 crore. Notably, EBITDA also rose to 69.78 per cent year-on-year (YOY).

M Suresh Kumar Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of the company, said: "The return on equity (ROE), on an annualised basis has reached 17.23 per cent approximately. We are focussed on improving this key ratio substantially. We achieved an operating free cash flow (FCF) of Rs 287 crore for FY22. We are looking to meet the Rs 500-crore FCF mark by the end of the June quarter."

"The Board has decided to payout a significant amount of Rs 60.54 crore as dividend, to reward its shareholders. This represents a dividend payout ratio of around 7 per cent, which compares extremely favorably with global tech companies, such as Nvidia (dividend payout ratio of around 4.5 per cent) to Apple, which has a dividend payout ratio of around 14 per cent," he added.