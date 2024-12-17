Bringing About Change in Enterprise Technology: Narendra Fadnavis

Narendra Fadnavis has built a distinguished career in the enterprise technology space, with over two decades of experience that have allowed him to contribute to digital transformation and technological innovation across a variety of industries. His journey has been marked by a series of key milestones, as he continuously sought to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

“My career in enterprise technology has lasted for over two decades now. I began with a Master’s degree in Computer Management from the University of Pune, India. Technology has always intrigued me, and with a passion for innovation, I ventured further into this field. Over the years, my work with numerous organizations has fueled my interest and charted my career path,” says Narendra.

Throughout his career, Narendra has worked with industry giants like Oracle, Google, and Facebook, taking on roles such as Principal Engineer at Cisco, Solution Architect at Trinamix Inc., and Principal Consultant at Global Applications Solution LLC. Each position has allowed him to explore different aspects of technology, from digital strategies and cloud-based systems to supply chain management. “At Cisco, working on Oracle Cloud projects was a challenging yet rewarding experience,” he reflects.

Narendra is also committed to continuous learning, and his numerous certifications have played a key role in shaping his career. These include certifications like APICS-CPIM, Oracle Certified Implementation Specialist, and Scrum Master. He believes certifications are essential for staying relevant in the fast-paced tech industry. “They provide the motivation to take on challenging projects and push the boundaries of what’s possible. For instance, my APICS certification helped me apply supply chain management principles, while my Scrum Master certification allowed me to manage teams more efficiently,” he says.

His active involvement with professional organizations such as IEEE, APICS, and IBF has also been instrumental in his growth. “These affiliations have given me a global perspective on industry developments. I’ve had the opportunity to contribute to setting best practices and industry standards, which has been fulfilling,” he shares. These organizations have provided valuable opportunities for networking, learning, and contributing to the wider tech community.

A key highlight of Narendra’s career was his role at Cisco, where he worked as a Principal Engineer and was responsible for creating and implementing Oracle Cloud PLM and Cloud Supply Chain applications. “I worked on constructing cloud architecture and integrating various Oracle SaaS and PaaS modules. Applying AI/ML methods for system control and using RPA solutions for operational efficiency was a fascinating aspect of the role,” he says.

Narendra’s expertise in digital transformation and process optimization has led him to manage programs for clients like Facebook and Cisco-Meraki. “At Trinamix Inc., I led digital transformation programs that used Oracle Cloud applications to enhance business operations. This showed me how technology could help businesses achieve greater efficiency,” he explains.

His expertise in middleware development, cloud operations, and global ERP implementations has been a cornerstone of his success. “At Global Applications Solution LLC, I led ERP system deployments for clients such as Donaldson and Sleepy’s. My focus was on delivering long-term value while addressing immediate business challenges,” he reflects.

Looking ahead, Narendra is committed to remaining at the forefront of technological innovation. “I want to continue leveraging AI and machine learning to address business challenges, especially in supply chain management. I’m also interested in publishing academic papers and mentoring the next generation of professionals,” he concludes.

Narendra’s career is a testament to the power of innovation and continuous learning, driving forward digital transformation in the enterprise technology space.