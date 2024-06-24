Britannia Treat Croissant Crowns "Croissant Pronunciation Expert" with ₹3 Lakh Internship

Have you ever stumbled over the word ‘Croissant’ and wondered how it's pronounced? You’re not alone! Britannia Treat Croissant, under Britannia Industries Limited, India's largest bakery foods company, embarked on the mission to settle this pronunciation challenge with their innovative 'Croissant Pronunciation Internship'. This one-of-a-kind internship opportunity aimed to discover young extraordinary enthusiasts who can make ‘Croissant’ roll off the tongue like poetry.



From over 70,000 applicants, Britannia Treat Croissant found not one, but two Croissant Pronunciation Experts who were rewarded with a stellar stipend of INR 3 Lakhs each. Anshu Verma and Ronica Bajaj were hired as interns, and they spent a fun and engaging day at Britannia, showcasing their enunciation prowess during their one-day internship with Britannia. The campaign was designed and executed by Britannia Treat Croissant in collaboration with Youngun.

“Britannia is always looking for creative ways to engage our audience and the success of the 'Croissant Pronunciation Internship' is a testament to our ability to create campaigns that are both impactful and memorable. This campaign has not only corrected a common mispronunciation but also helped us in engaging with our audience in a fun and meaningful way to create awareness for the product and the category” - Yudhishter Shringi, Chief Business Officer Bread, Cake and Rusk, Britannia

Within the first 24 hours of the campaign's launch, 25,000 individuals had already applied for the internship opportunity. Overall, the campaign reached a significant audience of 50 million, generated over 18,000 comments on the post, and witnessed an impressive six-fold increase in the Instagram follower base. Additionally, the campaign inspired over 100 user-generated posts on social media, further amplifying its impact and reach. The campaign's presence also expanded offline, with Out-of-Home advertising illuminating the streets of Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, and Bangalore. Collaborations with Internshala ensured the internship opportunity reached far and wide. Britannia's 'Croissant Pronunciation Internship’ has indeed found its experts, proving that even the pronunciation of the trickiest words can be mastered!