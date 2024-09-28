Bull run continues, under-performing stocks likely to lead in coming quarters

Mumbai: The Indian stock market continued to witness the bull run this week, marking a 1.7 per cent increase and the third consecutive weekly gain, with Sensex hitting 85,000 for the first time and Nifty trading at an all-time high.

The benchmark indices saw a phase of sector rotation. Large-cap stocks are receiving more inflows compared to mid and small-caps, which had been market favourites until recently.

Sectors like public sector banks, defence and railways, which saw heavy participation earlier, are gradually being overshadowed by under-performers such as pharma, private banks and mid-size IT.

These sectors, with their attractive valuations, are likely to lead the next market phase for the coming quarters, according to Krishna Appala from Capitalmind Research.

Metals took the spotlight, with CNX Metals rising by over 6 per cent, making it the best-performing sector, followed by CNX Auto, which gained 3.5 per cent.

The initial momentum in Bank Nifty following the Fed rate cut didn’t hold, leaving the index flat by the week’s end, said analysts.

Indian equity indices closed in the red on Friday as profit booking was seen at a higher level. At close, Sensex was down 264 points or 0.31 per cent at 85,571 and Nifty was down 37 points or 0.14 per cent at 26,178. Nifty Bank fell 541 points or one per cent to 53,834.

The rupee weakened by 0.04, trading at 83.70, despite the dollar remaining flat at 100.25. US economic jobless claims data showed marginal improvement, indicating continued strength in the US economy. Rupee support is seen in the 83.80-83.90 range, while resistance lies at 83.50-83.60, according to experts.

Gold prices remained relatively flat to weak, hovering near $2665 in Comex, down by $8, while in MCX, there was minor profit booking around Rs 76,100, with a decline of Rs 150. This pullback comes after a strong rally in gold prices earlier this week, where prices surged by Rs 1,300, mainly driven by the liquidity easing from the Fed's policy decision.

The market responded positively to the Fed’s rate cut and stable economic data points, which accelerated foreign inflows and generated momentum in domestic markets.

Additionally, China’s economic stimulus announcement has bolstered investor confidence, resulting in notable positive momentum in global markets, particularly within Asian indices.

Hrishikesh Yedve from Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates said that the index on a weekly scale has managed to close above the breakout of the rising channel pattern, indicating strength.