Bulls party on Dalal St

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty recorded their biggest single-day gains in absolute terms on Monday, skyrocketing nearly four per cent, after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military actions and US and China announced a deal to lower tariffs significantly. After opening on a high note, the 30-share BSE Sensex soared by 2,975.43 points or 3.74 per cent to settle at a more than seven-month high of 82,429.90. During the day, it rallied 3,041.5 points or 3.82 per cent to a high of 82,495.97. The 50-issue Nifty of NSE skyrocketed 916.70 points or 3.82 per cent to close at 24,924.70. In intra-day trade, the barometer zoomed 936.8 points or 3.90 per cent to 24,944.80. Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest single-day gains in absolute terms on across the board buying led by IT, metal, realty and tech shares.

Investors gain `16.15 lakh cr

The total market capitalisation (mcap) of all companies listed on the BSE climbed to Rs432.56 lakh crore ($5.05 trn), up from Rs416.52 lakh crore in the previous session -- a gain of Rs16.15 lakh crore in a single day

Breather at last for Pak markets

Karachi: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday gained a record nine per cent increase in trading, as India and Pakistan reached an understanding to halt all military actions. With the geopolitical situation limping back to normalcy, the KSE-100 index scored high during intraday trading. The index opened with a gain of 9,929.48 points, or 9.26 per cent, to stand at 117,104.11 points from the previous close of 107,174.63. The understanding reached between the two countries has apparently boosted investor’s mood and confidence,” said Fatima Bucha of AKD Securities.