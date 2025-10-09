Burger King Brings Bold Taste to Karimnagar with First-Ever Restaurant in the City

Burger King India, one of the country’s leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chains, proudly announced the launch of its first-ever restaurant in Karimnagar, marking a major milestone in its growth journey across Telangana. With this opening, Burger King® brings its legendary flame-grilled Whopper and iconic burgers to the heart of Karimnagar, offering a vibrant new dining destination for families, students, and young professionals.

To celebrate the grand opening, the launch day was filled with festive energy and cultural experiences. Guests were welcomed to the beats of Oggu Dhol, creating a lively and authentic local atmosphere. The celebrations continued into the evening with fun activities, engaging contests, and interactive experiences designed to bring the community together.

At the new restaurant, guests can indulge in Burger King’s popular Whopper Deluxe range available in 6 delicious variants, namely, Veg, Crunchy Paneer, Molten Cheese, Smokey Crunchy Chicken, Grill Chicken, and Mutton variants, specially crafted for Indian tastes. The extensive menu also includes favorites like Crispy Chicken, Chicken Nuggets, Chicken Tandoori, and Chicken Makhani Burst, alongside vegetarian delights such as Crispy Veg, BK Veggie, and Veg Whopper. To complete the experience, guests can enjoy indulgent sides, thick shakes, sundaes, and soft-serve desserts.

The restaurant also houses a Burger King® Café, serving freshly brewed, barista-made hot and cold coffees crafted with premium Arabica beans, along with indulgent Hot Chocolate, comforting Masala Chai, and Burger King’s legendary thick shakes in Mango, Chocolate, and Berry Blast flavours making it the perfect hangout for both festive celebrations and everyday moments.

Burger King will also offer its flagship value offer: 2 Veg Burgers for ₹79 and 2 Chicken Burgers for ₹99. Additionally, guests can also enjoy exclusive BK Crazy App Deals for dine-in and many more exciting offers!

Staying true to its digital-first approach, Burger King® Karimnagar offers multiple convenient ordering options, including Self-Ordering Kiosks, QR Code-based Table Ordering, and Table Service, ensuring a fast, seamless, and personalised dining experience.

Leading the way in innovation, Burger King® continues to push flavour boundaries with bold new creations. Recent highlights include the fiery Korean Range — featuring Korean Spicy Chicken & Paneer Burgers, Korean Fries, and Spicy Korean Wings — as well as the indulgent BK Fusion range with thick shakes and sundaes blended with KitKat® bits. These launches reaffirm the brand’s commitment to exciting, adventurous taste experiences.

Speaking on the launch, Kapil Grover, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King India, said: “Karimnagar is a thriving city with a rich cultural heritage and a young, dynamic population. We are excited to bring Burger King’s bold and flavourful experience here for the very first time. Entering Karimnagar marks an important step in our expansion journey in South India, and we look forward to serving our guests here with the perfect mix of quality, taste, unbeatable value, great service and digital experience.”

The new Karimnagar restaurant offers a warm, family-friendly environment that combines global standards with local flavour and festivities. With its bold menu, iconic Whopper range, and everyday value, Burger King is set to become the city’s newest favourite destination for flame-grilled taste, indulgent treats, and memorable experiences.

Guests can enjoy dine-in, takeaway, or home delivery through the BK App and leading food delivery platforms.

For more information, please visit www.burgerking.in