Cabinet okays 4 semiconductor manufacturing units with Rs 4,600 crore outlay

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved four more semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) with an outlay of Rs 4,600 crore.

The four proposals approved are from SiCSem, Continental Device India Private Limited (CDIL), 3D Glass Solutions Inc., and Advanced System in Package (ASIP) Technologies.

With these, the total approved projects under the ISM have reached 10, with cumulative investments of around Rs 1.60 lakh crore in six states.

"These four approved proposals will set up semiconductor manufacturing facilities with a cumulative investment of around Rs 4,600 crore and are expected to generate a cumulative employment for 2,034 skilled professionals, which would catalyse the electronic manufacturing ecosystem, resulting in the creation of many indirect jobs," a Cabinet communique said.

SiCSem and 3D Glass will be set up in Odisha. CDIL is located in Punjab, and ASIP will be set up in Andhra Pradesh.

SicSem Private Limited is collaborating with Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd., UK, to establish an integrated facility of silicon carbide-based Compound Semiconductors in Info Valley, Bhubaneshwar.

This will be the first commercial compound fab in the country. The project proposes to manufacture silicon carbide devices. This compound semiconductor fab will have an annual capacity of 60,000 wafers and a packaging capacity of 96 million units.

The proposed products will have applications in missiles, defence equipment, electric vehicles (EVs), railways, fast chargers, data centre racks, consumer appliances, and solar power inverters, the Cabinet note said.

3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS) will set up a vertically integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit in Odisha. This unit will bring the world’s most advanced packaging technology to India.

The facility will have a large variety of advanced technologies, including glass interposers with passives and silicon bridges, and 3D heterogeneous integration (3DHI) modules. Planned capacity of this unit will be approximately 69,600 glass panel substrates, 50 million assembled units, and 13,200 3DHI modules per annum.

The proposed products will have significant applications in defence, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, RF and automotive, photonics and co-packaged optics, etc.

According to the Cabinet, the Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) will set up a semiconductor manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh, under a technology tie-up with APACT Co. Ltd, South Korea, with an annual capacity of 96 million units. The manufactured products will find applications in mobile phones, set-top boxes, automobile applications, and other electronic products.

Continental Device (CDIL) will expand its discrete semiconductor manufacturing facility at Mohali, Punjab. The proposed facility will manufacture high-power discrete semiconductor devices such as MOSFETs, IGBTs, Schottky Bypass Diodes, and transistors, both in silicon and silicon carbide.

The annual capacity of this brownfield expansion will be to the tune of 158.38 million units. The devices manufactured by these proposed units will have applications in automotive electronics, including EVs and their charging infrastructure, renewable energy systems, power conversion applications, industrial applications and communication infrastructure.

"These would complement the growing world-class chip design capabilities coming up in the country, which are propelled by design infrastructure support provided by the government to 278 academic institutions and 72 start-ups. Already more than 60,000 students have availed the benefits of the talent development programme," said the Cabinet.