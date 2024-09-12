Campus Activewear Celebrates Everyday Moments at Annual Retailer Meet

Campus Activewear Ltd., one of India’s largest sports and athleisure footwear brands, hosted its Annual Retailers’ Meet in Hyderabad this week in association with Snehlatha Associates. The event, attended by Campus Activewear’s leadership team, dedicated staff, and over 250 retailers from across the region, centered around the theme “Celebrations of Everyday Moments,” highlighting the brand’s dedication to becoming the preferred choice for all daily activities for the entire family.

This year, Campus Activewear Ltd. introduced a range of innovative footwear solutions catering to diverse customer needs, from casual hangouts and walking to training, semi-formal occasions (neo-casuals), and parties. The new collections showcase the brand’s commitment to providing stylish and functional options for every phase of life.

Key highlights of the new ranges introduced include:

Youth-focused Sneaker Range: Designed to capture the youth’s imagination, empowering them to showcase their individuality while being part of a cool tribe.

“Sneakers for Her”: A collection designed specifically for women, offering fashionable choices for everyday occasions.

Ultrawalk Collection: Aimed at “India that is moving ahead,” positioning Campus as India's favourite fashionable walking sneaker.

Kids’ Range: “Stepping into Fun for Everyday Adventure,” featuring the reintroduction of the iconic light shoes.

Speaking on the occasion, Prerna Aggarwal, CMO, Campus Activewear Ltd. said, “At Campus Activewear, we’re committed to celebrating the everyday moments in our customers’ lives. Our new collections reflect our understanding of the diverse needs of Indian families - from the fashion-forward woman to the adventurous child, the health-conscious walker to the trend-setting youth. We’re not just selling shoes; we’re providing comfortable, stylish companions for every step of life’s journey. Our retail partners play a crucial role in helping us reach our customers, and their contributions are invaluable.”

The Annual Retailers’ Meet was filled with excitement and enthusiasm, featuring live product demonstrations and an extensive showcase of the brand’s diverse portfolio across men’s, women’s, and kids’ categories. Retailers were appreciated for their continued partnership and were equipped with in-depth knowledge about the new ranges to better assist customers.

Campus Activewear continues to strengthen its position as an integral part of every Indian’s daily active lifestyle, offering the best in technology and design to enhance customers’ footwear experience. With a network of over 23,000 retail touchpoints across the country and a strong online presence, Campus is working towards becoming India's most aspirational sports and athleisure brand.

For more information about the new collections or to purchase, visit Campus shoes’ website at campusshoes.com.