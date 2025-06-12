Campus expands footprint in TG

Campus, a leading sports and athleisure footwear brands, has opened a new store here. This strategic expansion aligns with the brand’s commitment to enhancing customer reach and delivering an exceptional omni-channel experience. The new store, spanning 815 sq. ft. showcases the latest Campus collections including stylish and functional footwear for both men and women. Customers can explore a diverse range of sneakers, performance shoes, and limited editions such as the exclusive Warner Bros. collection inspired by iconic characters such as Batman and Superman. The company has introduced several inaugural promotion offers such as Buy 1 and get 20 per cent off, Buy 2 or more and get 40 per cent off. The offer provides customers with an excellent opportunity to experience the brand’s high-quality and on-trend, fashionable footwear at attractive offer.