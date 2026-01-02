New Year party turns tragic: One dead, 15 fall ill

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident during New Year celebrations, one person died and 15 others fell ill following a New Year party at Jagathgirigutta on Wednesday night.

According to the police, 17 people had gathered to celebrate the New Year at Bhavani Nagar under the Jagathgirigutta police limits of the Cyberabad Commissionerate. The group reportedly consumed alcohol and ate biryani during the celebrations.

Soon after the meal, 16 persons complained of health problems. Pandu (53) collapsed and died on the spot. The remaining 15 persons lost consciousness and were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The Jagathgirigutta police were alerted and rushed to the hospital. The body of Pandu was shifted for post-mortem examination. Police are investigating the incident and trying to ascertain the source of the biryani.