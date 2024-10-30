Castrol India appoints Kedar Lele as Managing Director

Castrol India Limited, a leading lubricant manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Kedar Lele as its new Managing Director, effective 1 November 2024.

Kedar joins Castrol India after an illustrious two decade-long career at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where he last served as the Executive Director of the company, responsible for Sales & Customer Development, South Asia. With his deep expertise in leading high-performing teams, driving growth, and fostering innovation, Kedar is set to play a pivotal role in steering Castrol India’s future in the evolving automotive and lubricants industry.

Commenting on the appointment, Rakesh Makhija, Chairman, Castrol India Limited, said, “We are delighted to welcome Kedar to the Castrol India. His vast experience in driving growth and leading large teams in complex markets makes him an outstanding choice to lead Castrol India. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Sandeep for his exceptional leadership over the past few years. His contributions have been invaluable in strengthening our position in the market, and we wish him success in his new global role.”

Reflecting on his experience in the City of Pearls, as product lead and B2B Brand Manager for Monster.com over two decades ago, Kedar Lele, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said, “Hyderabad has always held a special place in my heart, as it played a pivotal role in shaping my approach to building strong customer relationships and the importance of cultivating strategic partnerships. The city’s vibrant business landscape and diverse market opportunities offered me invaluable experiences and insights into B2B marketing, product management, and advanced solution selling. I am excited to bring this knowledge to Castrol India, where I will focus on applying these learnings to further enhance our customer engagement strategies and strengthen our presence across key markets.”

Castrol India has been a vital contributor to Hyderabad's automotive ecosystem, with a well-established network of over 450 outlets, including Castrol Auto Service centers, bike points, numerous multi-brand car workshops, and an extensive dealer network, all catering to the city’s diverse automotive and consumer needs. With a dedicated focus on improving access to high-quality lubricant products, Castrol has expanded its presence across Hyderabad, ensuring that car and bike owners can benefit from advanced lubrication solutions.

To ensure a seamless leadership transition, Kedar has been working closely with the outgoing Managing Director, Sandeep Sangwan, since 1 September 2024. This period of changeover has allowed Kedar to gain strategic insights into the company’s operations and foster strong relationships with key stakeholders.

As part of the leadership shift, Sangwan will assume the role of Global Chief Marketing Officer at Castrol headquarters in London from 1 November 2024.

With Kedar at the helm in India, Castrol is well-positioned for continued success in the Indian subcontinent. The company remains committed to sustaining its market leadership, pushing the boundaries of innovation, and fostering a rewarding environment for its stakeholders.