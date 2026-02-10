Celebrate Love with the Valentine’s Day Store on Amazon.in

Gifting for every budget on Amazon Bazaar

Amazon Bazaar is Amazon India’s dedicated value-based destination — built for budget-conscious shoppers looking for everyday essentials at ultra-affordable prices. This Valentine’s Day, customers can explore top Valentine’s Day gifting essentials starting at INR 99 on Amazon Bazaar, along with cashbacks and free delivery on all orders. From fashion and home décor to kitchen tools and wireless accessories, Bazaar offers a wide, curated selection where great deals meet a simplified shopping experience. With features like “Buy More, Save More” and prices that start incredibly low, Bazaar delivers great deals with convenience and reliability.

Make the thoughtful choice this Valentine's Day with Amazon Pay Gift Cards

This Valentine's Day, give the gift of choice because letting them pick what they truly love is the ultimate expression of care. From premium Physical Gift Cards to Customizable e-Gift Cards with your favorite photos, Animated designs, or Gen

AI-powered creations, Amazon Pay Gift Cards aren't a fallback—they're thoughtful, personal and now come with extra savings of up to INR 300 back*. Choose from over 300 Brand Gift Cards across multiple categories and get up to 10% off*, giving them access to millions of products. Further enhancing the Valentine’s Day offerings, customers purchasing a Tinder subscription using Amazon Pay UPI can avail 7% cashback up to INR 100, up to five times per customer, making the moment more special.

Become a Prime member today

Amazon Prime is designed to make your life better every single day as it provides the best of shopping, savings and entertainment in one single membership. In India, members get free unlimited Same-Day delivery on 10 Lakh products, Next-Day delivery across 40 Lakh products and 4-hour delivery on over 40,000 top-selling products on Amazon.in. Customers get exclusive access to Prime Day and early access to other Amazon sale events & deals, unlimited streaming on Prime Video and ad-free listening on Amazon Music. Prime members also earn unlimited 5percent cashback on all purchases on Amazon.in using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Join Prime in India, for an annual Prime membership at INR1,499 – with full shopping & entertainment Prime benefits; Prime Lite at INR 799 – with full shopping benefits & limited Prime video benefits, or Prime Shopping Edition at INR 399. Go to www.amazon.in/prime to learn more about Prime.





