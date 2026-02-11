BRS to protest at KRMB office as AP allegedly diverts 80% of Krishna waters

BRSLP deputy leader T Harish Rao announced on Tuesday that the BRS would stage a protest at the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) office to contest the diversion of Telangana’s share of Krishna water. He alleged that while the Andhra Pradesh government has taken 80 per cent of the available water, the Telangana administration has failed to take any action to safeguard the state’s interests.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao criticised the state government’s failure to protect Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna river waters, even as Andhra Pradesh continues to draw water far beyond agreed limits. Harish Rao claimed that Andhra Pradesh is lifting Krishna water without proper indenting, without approvals from the KRMB, and without necessary board permissions, essentially treating the river as its own property.

The Telangana Irrigation Department’s official letter to the KRMB states that Andhra Pradesh has already used about 664 TMC of Krishna water in the current water year. This represents around 80 per cent of the total available, even though the temporary sharing arrangement is set at 66:34. As of 29 January 2026, Andhra Pradesh has crossed its agreed share, and within days, its utilisation is expected to exceed the limit even further. The Irrigation Department has sought an urgent KRMB meeting to stop this excess diversion, Harish Rao pointed out.

The BRS leader noted that the Engineer-in-Chief wrote to the KRMB seeking immediate action to stop excess water lifting from Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar. However, soon after sending the letter, the Engineer-in-Chief retired, and the post was kept vacant for nearly a week. Harish Rao argued that the delay in filling such a key position at a critical time demonstrates a lack of administrative seriousness and negligence towards state interests.

Despite Telangana’s significant requirements for agriculture, drinking water, and industrial needs during the summer season, the state has utilised only around 20 per cent of its share, even though it is entitled to use 34 per cent under the temporary arrangement. As of today, Andhra Pradesh continues to draw around 1.5 TMC per day, while the needs of Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, and Ranga Reddy districts remain unmet.

Harish Rao alleged that the letters written to the KRMB were merely a formality, lacking follow-up action, strong protest, or enforcement on the ground to stop Andhra Pradesh’s excess lifting of water. Consequently, the BRS will protest at the KRMB office, meet Union Ministers, and raise the issue in Parliament to protect Telangana’s water rights.