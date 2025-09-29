Celebrate More This Festive Season: Marriott Bonvoy Unlocks Rewards with HDFC Bank and Flipkart

Festivals in India are all about celebrations, shopping sprees, family get-togethers, and travel. This year, Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, is making the season even more rewarding by rolling out exciting, limited period offers with long standing partners - HDFC Bank and Flipkart. From instant shopping vouchers and bonus points to member-only rates and food & beverage savings, the offers are designed to transform festive purchases and holiday plans into meaningful travel experiences.

For those looking to start the festive season on a rewarding note, the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank credit card is offering exceptional benefits such as :

Festive Joining Bonus: New cardholders completing one eligible spend within 45 days of issuance receive an INR 1,500 gift voucher (valid September–October 2025), along with a Free Night Award and 10 Elite Night Credits.

Exclusive Festive Rewards: Between October 1 – November 30, 2025, cardholders can earn 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points on spends of INR 1,00,000 and 10,000 bonus points on spends of INR 2,50,000.

Exciting Redemptions: Rewards can be redeemed for free nights, room upgrades, dining, and experiences across Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio—transforming festive purchases into aspirational getaways.

For Flipkart customers, this year’s Big Billion Days comes with the added excitement of instant rewards and offers through Marriott Bonvoy. Shoppers who enroll into Marriott Bonvoy programme during the sale period can avail either a ₹300 Flipkart voucher or 400 Flipkart SuperCoins, as featured on the app. The partnership extends beyond instant rewards, with customers also gaining access to exclusive hotel stay benefits. Bookings made between 22 September and 2 October 2025, for stays valid from 5 October 2025 to 31 March 2026, will unlock attractive privileges.

o Guests can choose between a 10% Marriott Bonvoy member rate with daily food and beverage credits across our portfolio of brands or

o 10%-member rate with 30% savings on dining across all participating properties in India

These benefits ensure that Flipkart shoppers not only save while booking but also enjoy indulgent holiday experiences when they travel.

Kiran Andicot, SVP, South Asia, Marriott International Inc. commented on the offers, “The festive season is a time of joy, indulgence, and travel, and through our partnerships with HDFC Bank and Flipkart, we are creating a powerful value proposition for our members. From converting festive expenses into Marriott Bonvoy points and stretching shopping budgets with instant rewards, to unlocking exclusive stay benefits at our hotels, these offers ensure that every step of the festive journey is rewarding. We are giving our customers more reasons to celebrate while turning everyday spending into delightful experiences with Marriott Bonvoy.”

With instant rewards, generous point bonuses, and hotel privileges, Marriott Bonvoy is ensuring that this festive season is as rewarding as it is celebratory. With the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card cardmembers can truly earn a Free Night Award, while festive spend campaign unlocks even more bonus points. At the same time, points from Flipkart purchases – brings instant rewards - together, seamlessly add up enabling members upgrade their stays, redeem for dining, or unlock memorable experiences across Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio.