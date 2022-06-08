Centre hikes coarse grains MSP to encourage crop diversification

New Delhi: Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif crops for marketing season 2022-23, which is about 47 to 130 per cent higher compared to 2014-15.

"The government has increased the MSP of kharif crops for marketing season 2022-23, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce and to encourage crop diversification," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told media persons after the cabinet meeting.

The MSP for paddy common and paddy grade A has been increased to Rs 2,040 and Rs 2,060 per quintal compared to Rs 1,940 and Rs 1,960, respectively in marketing season 2021-22. The MSP for same was Rs 1,360 and Rs 1,400 per quintal in 2014-15, indicating a 50 per cent and 47.14 per cent rise, respectively, from that year till current year, he said.

Similarly, for jowar (hybrid) and jowar (Maldandi), the rates for this year are Rs 2,970 and Rs 2,990 per quintal, respectively, compared to Rs 2,738 and Rs 2,758 per quintal in 2021-22. It is higher by 94.11 per cent and 92.90 per cent, respectively, compared to the prices in 2014-15 at Rs 1,530 and Rs 1,550 per quintal, respectively.

For grains such as bajra, ragi, and maize, the rates for new MSP were announced at Rs 2,350, Rs 3,578 and Rs 1,962, respectively compared to Rs 2,250, Rs 3,377 and Rs 1,870 per quintal, respectively last year.

This is 88 per cent, 130.80 per cent, and 49.77 per cent more, respectively, compared to the 2014-15 prices at Rs 1,250, Rs 1,550 and Rs 1,310, respectively.

Ragi, a major millet crop, has been incentivized for promotion as it is after India's push that the UN has announced the year 2023 as the International Year for Millets.

Amongst lentils, tur (arhar), moong, and urad have been assured the MSP of Rs 6,600, Rs 7,755 and Rs 6,600, respectively compared to 2021-22's MSP of Rs 6,300, Rs 7,275 and Rs 6,300, respectively. The government claimed these prices are 51.72 per cent, 68.58 per cent, and 51.72 per cent higher compared to 2014-15 prices of Rs 4,350, Rs 4,600 and Rs 4,350, respectively.

Amongst the oilseeds, groundnut, sunflower seed, soyabean (yellow), sesamum and nigerseed have been given the increased MSP of Rs 5,850, Rs 6,400, Rs 4,300, Rs 7,830 and Rs 7,287, respectively compared to 2021-22 MSPs of Rs 5,550, Rs 6,015, Rs 3,950, Rs 7,307, Rs 6,930, respectively, per quintal. Compared with 2014-15 prices of Rs 4,000, Rs 3,750, Rs 2,560, Rs 4,600 and Rs 3,600 per quintal, this year's prices are higher by 46.25 per cent, 70.67 per cent, and 67.96 per cent, 70.21 per cent and 102.42 per cent, respectively.