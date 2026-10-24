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Centre moves to tighten checks on pharma marketing
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New Delhi: The Department of Pharmaceuticals has constituted a committee to examine the existing regulatory framework governing pharmaceutical marketing practices and recommend measures to curb unethical activities in the sector, an official statement said on Friday.
The committee will be chaired by NITI Aayog Member M Srinivas. Former Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan and Medanta CMD Naresh Trehan will serve as its members.
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