Centre-State co-ordination key to mfg growth: NITI

New Delhi: India’s goal of a 25 per cent GDP contribution from manufacturing needs strong State-Centre collaboration, streamlined policies, and Industry 4.0 skills, Rajeev Singh Thakur, Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog ssaid.

At the CII Manufacturing Conclave 2025, Thakur said India should leverage schemes like the Jan Vishwas Act for regulatory ease. Land reforms simplifying acquisition and usage will unlock industrial potential, and learning Industry 4.0 skills will ensure a workforce adept at producing competitively priced goods for global markets, he added.

Southern and western states have taken the lead and are the most business-friendly, with northern and eastern regions improving, he said. The government is playing its part more aggressively, gradually simplifying rules, procedures, and guidelines to make business more friendly, he added.