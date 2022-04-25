CEO of MFX feels Vizag has a huge potential and resources

Visakhapatnam: For Monica Yadav, the success theory related to the food industry revolves around three significant parameters and they include packaging, labelling and regulatory compliance. CEO of My Food Xpert (MFX), an expert global food consultant says that it is this theory that drives her to dole out viable solutions to develop a plethora of food products for national and international brands by enabling the entrepreneurs to explore new opportunities, overcoming challenges that crop up in the process of setting up their brands.



"There is a solution for every problem we come across and our dexterity lies in converting every challenge into an opportunity," says the young CEO who came to the city to take part in the Bizz Buzz Business Conclave hosted by Bizz Buzz and The Hans India with the support of the World Trade Center, Visakhapatnam, where she elaborated about food preservations using thermal and non-thermal technologies.

The Pratibha Puraskar Award recipient says that Visakhapatnam has a huge potential and resources. "But there is a need to promote everything in the right manner utilising the existing infrastructure," she notices.

For instance, Monica says, homemakers have a potential to become promising entrepreneurs if only they know how to market their skills. "There are women who make perfect 'sunnundalu' (traditional sweet made of pounded urad dal combined with sugar or jaggery powder). On the other side, there are consumers who crave to bite into this healthy dessert but fail to trace the perfect recipe. As a global food consultant, this is where we have an edge in bridging the gap," explains the Hyderabad-based entrepreneur.

As a business leader, her core agenda lies in exploring opportunities, tapping the potential of communities and coming up with products that are not only healthier and safe for the consumers but are also viable. "The idea is to prove valuable service to food processing industries, build awareness about the technology tailored for the entrepreneurs, suggest alterations if any and ensure quality assurance before it reaches the end user," Monica explains.

She opines that a positive approach towards entrepreneurship makes a huge difference. "The trick lies in how you stand apart in the market, what unique features you offer that makes buyers look forward to investing in your product," elaborates Monica, who is a lifetime member of Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India).

Her contribution towards making customised biscuits suitable for diabetics incorporating bitter gourds garnered appreciation from various quarters.