Challa Sreenivasulu Setty takes charge as SBI MD

Hyderabad: Challa Sreenivasulu Setty has taken charge as Managing Director of State Bank of India with effect from January 20, 2020. Prior to this role, he was Deputy Managing Director (DMD) at the bank, responsible for resolving the stressed assets portfolio across the country in different sectors such as oil, power, infra, auto, telecom, etc. Joined as probationary officer in 1988 in SBI's Ahmedabad Circle, he went on to work in multiple geographies with specialised exposure in the area of credit and stressed asset management. With over three decades of experience in various functional areas of banking, he has held various positions at SBI such as VP & Head (syndications) in SBI, New York Branch, DGM in Commercial Branch,



Indore, GM & RH,

Corporate Account Group (CAG), Mumbai Branch, CGM, CAG

and last assignment as DMD (SARG).