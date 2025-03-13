Chandigarh, Daman and Diu achieve 100 pc govt building rooftop solar targets

New Delhi : Chandigarh and Daman and Diu have achieved 100 per cent of their government building rooftop solar targets, leading the nation in clean energy adoption, the government said on Thursday.

States like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu are also performing exceptionally well, contributing significantly to the overall installation figures.

The government is actively monitoring the progress across all states to ensure the smooth and timely execution of the scheme, with the goal of reaching 1 crore households by 2026-27, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, has achieved a historic milestone with 10 lakh homes now solar-powered.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024, this transformative scheme is rapidly reshaping India’s energy landscape.

With 47.3 lakh applications received, the initiative has already disbursed Rs 4,770 crore in subsidies to 6.13 lakh beneficiaries, making solar energy more accessible than ever.

The scheme’s easy financing options, including collateral-free loans up to Rs 2 lakh at a 6.75 per cent subsidised interest rate through 12 public sector banks, have further accelerated adoption.

So far, 3.10 lakh loan applications have been received, with 1.58 lakh sanctioned and 1.28 lakh disbursed, ensuring financial inclusion for all.

With a seamless 15-day subsidy transfer process and zero electricity bills for many beneficiaries, the scheme is not just powering homes but also empowering people.

Every solar installation under PMSGMBY offsets carbon emissions equal to planting 100 trees, driving India towards a cleaner, greener, and self-reliant future, according to the ministry.

The scheme provides households with free electricity through the installation of subsidised rooftop solar panels, significantly reducing their energy costs.

By promoting the widespread use of solar power, the scheme is expected to save the government an estimated Rs 75,000 crore annually in electricity costs.

The scheme encourages the adoption of renewable energy sources, contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy mix in India.

"The transition to solar energy under this scheme will help lower carbon emissions, supporting India's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint," according to the ministry.