Change of guard at CII Telangana

Hyderabad: C Shekar Reddy, CMD of CSR Estates Ltd and Sai D Prasad, Executive Director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd were elected as the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of CII Telangana respectively for the year 2023-24.

Shekar Reddy a civil engineer with 3 decades of his journey in real estate and most of all in policy making for the sector at both State and national level. With having a vision of a better infrastructural environment for the country has worked towards sector reforms, environmental & customer issues & social responsibility initiatives to bring about a change and accomplish this vision of a better India.

He was instrumental in raising the reputation and strengthening the stature of builders' fraternity in AP, Telangana and India.

Sai Prasad received his undergraduate degree in biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin (USA) and his MBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of Iowa (USA). He has several publications and patents in the areas of vaccines, biotechnology, human genetics, cell biology and molecular biology.

He has been associated with Bharat Biotech since 2004, involved in business and product development for several vaccines and biologics, most of which have become global products today.