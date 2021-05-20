Chat direct from ‘Search’ feature on Ozonetel now

Bengaluru: HYDERABAD-BASED Ozonetel, a leading on-demand cloud communication and telephony solutions provider, has integrated Google's Business Message solution on its platform.



Post this integration, customers can interact with the company through its chat service on the Google search page itself without going to the company's website. This new solution will reduce the lead response time for businesses, leading to more sales for the company through better customer acquisition.

"Google has come up with this innovative product. When an individual searches for a product, Google has enabled a chat button on the search page itself. Now, it is search and click, which is a huge change," Chaitanya Chokkareddy, Chief Innovation Officer at Ozonetel told Bizz Buzz. Earlier, what used to happen is that people search the company on Google, which shows the name. Then the individual has to click on the web page, enter into company's website to interact with the company through the chatbot or live agent. The new solution will now enable it to interact with the company on the search page itself.

According to the company, Google invited selected partners including Ozonetel for introducing this solution which was launched last year on a pilot basis. "This started last year on a beta plan where Google invited certain partners among which we were also invited," said Chokkareddy.

"It is likely to increase our chat base. Our existing customers can buy this product as an add on and new customers can buy it on a subscription basis. We will definitely have the first mover advantage," he added.

Some of the key features provided by the Cloud Agent Google's Business Message Solution are 24*7 chatbot, which is an artificial intelligence-driven chatbot that can greet customers, ascertain intent, and answer simple queries.

Intelligent Agent Routing is another key feature, that helps routing queries to live agents based on the nature of customer query, and agent availability. Smart Assist is another feature where agents can see AI-driven real-time suggestions and grammar checks that improve response time and chat quality.

As per estimates, sales increase by close to four times if contact is made in the first minute and around 78 per cent of customers buy from their first responders.

As availability is key to customer experience and sales, this new feature of Google integrated by Ozonetel can push up sales for enterprises through higher chances of conversion.