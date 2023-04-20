Checklist for Next Virtual Meetings or Remote Meeting

In the business world, Virtual meetings are usually held when the employees are in different locations, but sometimes workers in the same office would opt for one simply so they do not require to leave their desks. While virtual meetings have increased in popularity for work, they have also become commonplace for friends and family. Virtual meetings can be held with anyone, anywhere.



A Virtual meeting is a form of communication, which would enable people in varied physical locations to use their mobile or internet connected devices to meet in the same virtual room.

People use virtual meetings in numerous ways, including for connecting with family and friends, teletherapy and collaborating with their distributed workforce

A Virtual meeting is clearly different from a traditional in-person conference where everyone is together in the same physical room, but it is similar in that people are still brought together into a dedicated meeting room.

Remote Meeting Checklist

Here's a short checklist to bring to your next remote meeting

Before the meeting

-Log into two minutes before the meeting to identify any technical problems

- is the agenda set and has it been distributed?

-has the time slot for meeting been cleared as well as accepted by all attendees?

-have you checked your background?

-Do you have all your necessary files/reports/note-taking items?

-Are all phones on mute/silent?

During the Meeting :

--Go around the room and make introductions

-Set the guideline for how speakers ask questions. Raised hands? Chat queries?

-Mute your mic, if you are in a public place or if background noise is an issue

-Speak directly into the camera not at your screen

-Use a clear voice, keep your volume consistent and speak slowly but firmly

-Record the meeting if possible

After the meeting

-Summarize as well as distribute the meeting notes or minutes

-Follow-up with attendees and act on feedback.

Bottom Line : You must treat your remote meetings with the same respect as in office meetings.

Just because every weekday suddenly turned into casual Friday, doe not mean Facilitators should abandon professionalism because they are not face to face with their teams. It's even more important now with remote work because a focused, energized meeting does not waste time and it gives your team the bandwidth to concentrate on their core work.