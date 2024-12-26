Chicco opens new store

Hyderabad: Chicco, the most trusted baby care brand by parents from across 120 countries for over 65 years, opened its latest flagship store at Ambience Mall in Gurgaon. The new store reflects Chicco’s focus on expanding its retail footprint in India, bringing a trusted range of baby care solutions closer to families in Gurgaon.

The new store will not only cater to NCR’s growing demand for world-class baby products, but also marks another milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion plans across the country. Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Artsana India (Chicco), inaugurated the Chicco flagship store. It will house its entire range of products, including apparels, strollers, safe car seats, cosmetics, feeding accessories, toys, highchairs, cots and cribs.

“This new store is part of our mission to bring Chicco’s solutions closer to families, making it easier for parents to access a variety of essential products. We want to create an ambience whereupon parents and guardians can explore products that truly support their journey.