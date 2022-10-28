Cigniti enters ISG's next-gen IT services list

Hyderabad: City-based software testing company, Cigniti Technologies Limited on Thursday said it has been identified as a "Contender" in ISG's Provider Lens evaluation for power and utilities 'Next-Gen IT Services,' 2022.

The artificial intelligence and IP-led digital engineering services company in Hyderabad has been recognised namely for its focus on value adding through technology, partnerships and acquisitions, and for building strong power and utilities expertise.

Information Services Group (ISG) is a Nasdaq registered technology research and advisory firm, wherein ISG Provider Lens is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, attained through the company's advisory experience and data-driven research.

"With deep-domain expertise and a strong technology solutions portfolio, Cigniti is well-positioned to cater to industry-specific challenges, which is further testified by this recognition," the CEO of Cigniti, Srikanth Chakkilam said.

The ISG report highlights that some of the challenges that power and utilities enterprises face includes legacy infrastructure, increased complexity of technology, changing consumption patterns, growing demands and regulatory compliance. The unique interdependencies between physical and cyber infrastructure also create vulnerabilities requiring sophisticated security measures.