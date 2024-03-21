Citroen partners with Blusmart Mobility

Hyderabad: Leading French carmaker Citroen has joined hands with BluSmart Mobility, a leading full-stack, vertically integrated eMobility ride-hailing and EV charging service provider to expand the latter’s all-electric fleet. Citroen and BluSmart Mobility signed an MoU that secures the supply of 4,000 e-C3 units. As part of the initial phase, 125 e-C3 cars were flagged off from BluSmart’s EV charging superhub in Bengaluru.

Shishir Mishra, Director, Citroen India, said: “This collaborative effort between Citroen and BluSmart Mobility signifies a shared vision for a sustainable future in the realm of electric mobility, reaffirming our commitment to shaping a cleaner and greener transportation ecosystem. The e-C3’s smart design, operational range, fast charging capabilities, and intuitive technology, are both comfortable and practical, making it an attractive proposition for passengers and fleet operators.”

Anmol Jaggi, Co-founder & CEO, BluSmart said: “Having a shared vision of achieving net-zero mobility, providing premium, reliable and safe ride experience, Citroen is the ideal partner for BluSmart. With the mission to ‘Decarbonise Mobility at Scale.”