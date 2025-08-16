CM Revanth Reddy bets big on infra play

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced an ambitious development plan aimed at transforming the state’s urban, semi-urban, and rural landscapes through massive infrastructure projects, strategic zoning, and investment-friendly policies. Speaking at the inauguration of the Credai Hyderabad Property Show here at Hitex on Friday, the Chief Minister declared that Hyderabad will stand as one of the state’s two primary growth engines, alongside other economic hubs.

“Real estate, construction, and infrastructure are the pillars that will turn Telangana into a truly developed state,” he said, assuring investors of transparent governance, robust legal safeguards, and profitable opportunities. “Telangana is open for business, and we will protect your investments with robust laws and transparent governance,” he added.

Highlighting infrastructure as the key growth driver, the Chief Minister detailed plans for a 300–360-km Regional Ring Road (RRR), complemented by a regional ring rail, industrial corridors, greenfield highways, and port-connectivity projects. He also announced 11 new radial roads linking the RRR to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the creation of a dry port on the Hyderabad–Amaravati Greenfield Highway.

The government will pursue metro rail expansion — redesigned to ensure wider last-mile coverage — with proposed extensions to Shamirpet and Medchal. Multi-modal transportation systems will be developed to serve high-density population areas, addressing long-standing traffic issues.

Revanth Reddy outlined a structured growth model with three zones: Urban Service Sector (within ORR) – Expansion of IT hubs, the financial district, and metro connectivity; Semi-Urban Industrial Growth (between ORR and RRR) – Development of manufacturing zones and industrial parks; Rural Agricultural Modernization (beyond RRR) – Linking rural produce to urban and global markets through transport and water networks. He stressed that real estate is “not just land—it is sentiment, opportunity, and business potential,” promising development grounded in infrastructure, trust, and policy clarity. Acknowledging financial challenges inherited from the previous government, the CM revealed that the state has already restructured Rs26,000 crore of loans at 7.5 per cent interest for a 35-year tenure. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend similar restructuring for Rs2 lakh crore in high-interest loans to help Telangana navigate its debt crisis.

Responding to criticism over his frequent visits to New Delhi, Revanth Reddy explained that key approvals — including metro expansion and the Musi river rejuvenation — require central government sanction. “If the central government is in Delhi, I have no option, but to go there,” he said, noting that he now stays in a designated CM bungalow during these visits to expedite clearances. Citing past leaders’ landmark contributions — from Quli Qutb Shah’s Charminar to N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Hi-Tech City and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s Outer Ring Road — the Chief Minister vowed to create a ‘great city’ that would be remembered for centuries.

“My name will also be etched in history forever,” he said, pledging energy, youth, and commitment to the state’s development.