CMF by Nothing Launches CMF Phone 2 Pro, Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and Buds 2a

CMF, the sub-brand of London-based technology company Nothing, has today announced four new products - CMF Phone 2 Pro, Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus and Buds 2a.

Nothing has continued its strong start to the year, with the Counterpoint Research Q1 2025 India Smartphone Shipment report naming it the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India this quarter, recording an impressive 156% year-on-year growth. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter that Nothing has maintained its position as the fastest-growing brand. With this achievement, Nothing becomes the only brand in the past decade to reach this milestone in the Indian market.

CMF Phone 2 Pro

With a best-in-segment three-camera system, a wonderfully bright display, and a premium design, CMF Phone 2 Pro is the ultimate daily smartphone. At just 7.8 mm thin and weighing only 185 g, it's the slimmest and lightest smartphone Nothing has ever designed - 5% thinner than CMF Phone 1. Available in four colors: White, Black, Orange and Light Green, each featuring unique finishes and textures.

CMF Phone 2 Pro features an advanced three-camera system, complete with a 50 MP main camera capturing 64% more light than CMF Phone 1. For faraway scenes, the first-in-segment 50MP telephoto lens offers 2x optical zoom and up to 20x Ultra Zoom. To wrap it up, the 8 MP ultra-wide camera provides an expansive field of view, perfect for everything from landscapes to skylines, while the 16 MP front camera is ready to snap your sharpest selfies.

The newly upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor delivers 10% quicker processing and 5% improvement in graphics compared to CMF Phone 1. With a 5000 mAh battery that lasts nearly one hour longer than Phone 1, CMF Phone 2 Pro effortlessly powers through two days on a single charge. The device features a stunning 6.77" FHD+ flexible AMOLED display with 1.07 billion colors, Ultra HDR capability, and peak brightness of 3000 nits.

CMF Audio

The CMF Buds 2025 lineup ranges across multiple price points making it accessible to all. From everyday audio needs to immersive sessions and personalised sound, there is a pair of CMF Buds for every need and music profile.

Pricing and Availability

● CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available in White, Black, Orange and Light Green colour

○ 8+128 GB - INR 17,999 (Including bank or exchange offers)

○ 8+256 GB - INR 19,999 (Including bank or exchange offers)

● As a special introductory offer on 5th May, CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available for as low as INR 16,999 for the 8+128 GB variant and INR 18,999 for the 8+256 GB Variant (including all offers)

● Day 1 exchange offer: INR 1,000 exchange bonus and INR 1,000 bank offer (applicable on all leading banks) will be available together on CMF Phone 2 Pro.

● CMF Buds 2a will be available at INR 2,199, CMF Buds 2 at INR 2,699, and CMF Buds 2 Plus at INR 3,299.

● Availability:

○ The CMF Phone 2 Pro will go on sale via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores starting from May 5, 2025.

○ The CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and Buds 2a will be available in India by the end of Q2 2025.

○ The CMF Phone 2 Pro accessories to be launched in India soon.



























