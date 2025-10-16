  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

CML Treatment Goals Are Evolving: Why Deeper Responses and Quality of Life Matter More Than Ever

CML Treatment Goals Are Evolving: Why Deeper Responses and Quality of Life Matter More Than Ever
x
Highlights

When oral medicines for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) first became available, they dramatically changed what it meant to live with the disease. What...

The story of CML is no longer just about turning a fatal disease into a chronic one. The next chapter is about helping patients live fully—measuring success not just in years of life gained, but in the quality of life preserved.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick